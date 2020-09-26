Beer honoured

“I am honoured and delighted to our partnership,” said Beer with a promise “to continue exploring this beautiful, diverse and warm-hearted country.”

David Beer replaces Ms Holly Tett as British High Commissioner to Malawi.

Prior to becoming High Commissioner, Mr David Beer was Malawi Country Director for the Department for International Development (DFID, now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – FCDO).

He has previously worked for the British Government in the USA, Ghana, Burundi, and Sudan, holding various roles including advisor, team leader and head of office.

Beer will take up his appointment as High Commissioner to Malawi next month.

“I look forward to further strengthening our partnership, built on the foundations of mutual affection and respect, and working to increase development, prosperity and security in Malawi and for the UK,” he said.