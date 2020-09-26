Devotion: Abnormal results

1Samuel 1:12-15 “As she kept on praying to the LORD, Eli observed her mouth. Hannah was praying in her heart, and her lips were moving but her voice was not heard. Eli thought she was drunk and said to her, “How long will you keep on getting drunk? Get rid of your wine.” “Not so, my lord,” Hannah replied, “I am a woman who is deeply troubled. I have not been drinking wine or beer; I was pouring out my soul to the LORD.”

Hannah was a wife of Elkanah and Hannah was barren. The other wife of Elkanah used to mock her a lot. The Bible says in 1Samuel 1:3 that these people used to go to Shiloh year by year to pray. Hannah used to pray in Shiloh every year for her condition. She wanted to have a child. However the Bible shows us that the other previous years, she could just be in the company of her husband and the other wife of Elkanah. She used to pray the normal group prayers. Because of such NORMAL prayers, it was difficult for her to get the abnormal results that she wanted. For a barren lady to have a child is an abnormal situation. Such abnormal situation would need abnormal prayers.

One year she decided to have abnormal prayers. She prayed up until she was the only one left in the temple (Except Eli the priest who used to stay. in the temple). All people were gone and she continued in prayer. Her husband was gone and she continued. Even the way she was praying was abnormally serious. All days she was praying like a sober person. This day, she looked like a drunkard. That’s how she poured herself before the Lord. Her abnormal prayer made her, the barren woman have more than 5 children. This is abnormal.

As long as your prayer life is so sugar coated and you are still in your comfort zone, things may not change. You need to move out of the comfort zone and start doing something abnormal. Make your prayer life abnormal for that abnormal result you are expecting. Your study life should be abnormal for students who want to get abnormal grades that cant be attained by the majority. Your giving should start looking abnormal if you want abnormal increase in your finances. Your meditations should be abnormal if you want abnormal success through the Word. In short do the abnormal and your results will be abnormal. Have and exercise abnormal faith for abnormal results. Don’t expect abnormal results for a normal action.

There are few that go through the abnormal route so choose to be one of them. Matthew 7:13-14 “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”

Confession.

I am getting higher and higher. My life is moving from level of glory to another level.I am getting supernormal results. I am a success now and always in Jesus Name. Amen.

