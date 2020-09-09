Manchester United trolled over new kit

English Premier League outfit Manchester United have broken the internet with their new zebra-themed third kit.

The jersey has zebra stripes which cover the shirt, shorts and socks. According to the manufacturers adidas, it is inspired by striped jerseys from the club`s history.

Both United fans and those of its rival teams have joined hands in making fun of the kit. Others have said it will be used for crossing the roads.

“When we thought we have seen it all in 2020, Manchester United decided to launch animal hides as their new jersey,” reads one meme

Others have said the sports costume in question will inspire Wildlife Television Station National Geographic Channel to start covering Manchester United matches.