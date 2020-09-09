Man nabbed over fake K2000 banknotes in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have nabbed a man for possessing fake K2000 banknotes.

Kasungu Police Station Publist Harry Namwaza identified the suspect as Filodi Goodson, 35.

Namwaza said Goodson was arrested on Tuesday, September 8 at around 10:00 hours at Vijumo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwase in the district.

He added that police detectives got wind that there was a certain man lodging at Midima Resthouse who was in possession of K2000 fake banknotes.

” Following the intelligence gathered, the suspect was arrested and was found in possession of K320,000 all in K2000 fake banknotes,” Namwaza said.

He added that notes bear the same serial number AT4426785.

The fake banknotes in question will be taken to Reserve Bank of Malawi for authentication by experts before the suspect is taken to court.

Filodi Goodson hails from Ngolovani village, Traditional Authority Nsakambewa in Dowa district.