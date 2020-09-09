Chihana summoned to hearing after criticizing Chakwera

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Member of Parliament Yeremiah Chihana has been summoned by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to a hearing after he bashed President Lazarus Chakwera in Parliament.

In his response to Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), Chihana on Monday bashed president Chakwera for Peter Namathanga as Malawi Defence Force General Commander and replacing him with Vincent Nundwe.

Chihana said Namathanga played a role in ensuring transition of power after the 2020 presidential elections.

AFORD, which is part of the ruling Tonse Alliance, has since condemned its sole legislator in Parliament over the remarks.

Speaking to Malawi24, acting Secretary General of the party Grace Chupa said they have written a letter to a hearing where the party hopes to get his side of the story.

“He is against the Tonse Government in which we are part and parcel of,” she said.

Chupa continued that the party has distanced itself from Chihana’s claims and the remarks are his personal views.

” National Executive Committee of AFORD is not part of what he was saying and we are yet to find out from his constituency Mzimba North if what he said was representing their views,” said Chupa.

Social commentator Wonderful Mkhutche has since advised the party to solve the problem internally.

“Whenever there is disagreement in the party it’s good to hear the side of the wrong doer before going to media, it is healthy for the party and it shows maturity” he said.