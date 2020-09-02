Chilima assures MRA of no interference

Vice President Saulos Chilima has assured Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) that there will be no interference in its operations from the Tonse Alliance administration.

Chilima made the assurance on Tuesday when he met MRA management.

He told the MRA officials that the new administration of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera expects to see an MRA that thinks differently.

“I told the MRA management team that this is the time to enhance professionalism and that days of toxic interference are long gone. In fact the Minister of Finance, Hon Felix Mlusu, put it very well that there won’t be any interference from anyone – not from His Excellency the President or myself or the Minister,” said Chilima.

He then challenged MRA to clear its image and work professionally so that the organization serves the country better while fulfilling its mission of collecting revenue and facilitating legitimate trade for national development.

Following the former President Peter Mutharika’s loss in the 2019 elections, there have been reports that State House officials in the Mutharika administration ordered MRA officials to facilitate the importation of duty free cement worth K5 billion.

On reforms, Chilima noted that MRA is implementing reform areas that are aimed at improving compliance through fair and honest service delivery as well as obtaining modern practices embedded through the review of legislation and other core business processes.

He said the meeting agreed on a number of assignments and tasks in a bid to serve the people of Malawi better and with efficiency.