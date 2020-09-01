Coronavirus: Malawi registers 260 new recoveries

Malawi has today recorded 260 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,420.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce Dr John Phuka announced the new recoveries this evening.

He noted that the data suggests that there is an improvement in the recovery rate.

“Today, we have surpassed 60% mark for those cases that have recovered from COVID-19. This gives hope that it is possible to win the fight against COVID-19 especially of we adhere to the prevention measures and seek appropriate care at the right time,” said Phuka.

He also announced 10 new COVID-19 cases, which include six from Lilongwe and four from Blantyre.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,576 cases including 175 deaths. Of these cases, 1,126 are imported infections and 4,450 are locally transmitted. The total number of active cases to 1,981.

The average age of the cases is 36.6 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 98 years old and 68% are male. The country has so far conducted 45,622 COVID- 19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 117 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.