Namadingo takes Mapulani closer to BET: Hits 1m views

Malawian singer Patience Namadingo is keeping his dream of claiming the BET Awards alive having hit a million views on YouTube.

Having exercised patience for 5 months, Namadingo’s Mapulani has registered the said number of views. He becomes the first Malawian based solo artist to have such an impact.

He follows in the footsteps of the Great Angels Choir which attracted a million traffic on YouTube, albeit after a three year wait.

The news has excited his fans. They believe he will be Malawi’s music gift to the world.

“Namadingo will surely be our music export. The young man puts energy in his work. We can attest to this, hard work pays,” commented Tsoka Patrick.

Gibson Chalunda has encouraged the artist to engage an extra gear if he wants to win the BET.

“He should not relax, this is the best time for him to push harder if he wants to have a global impact and win a BET.”

Namadingo is eyeing two BET Awards in 2021, in the best international act and best new African act slots. As it is, only 9 months separate him from his dream.