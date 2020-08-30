I regret not having more sex when I was younger, says Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton, the 52 year old musician, says her only regret is not having more sex when she was younger.

The American singer made the remarks in an interview with of The Guardian newspaper.

“I regret not having more sex when I was younger. I should have drank more. I should have partied more. Smoked more, even”, Braxton told James McMahon of Guardian.

She cited her religious upbringing as the reason she did not indulge in sex during her youth.

“I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things that I should have done. It’s not a good look at the age I am now. The way it works is you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and then in your 40s you’ve earned enough to pay for the therapy.”

The seven-times Grammy Award winner whose Spell My Name album was release on Friday detailed the almost mythical story of how she was discovered.

“Nobody believes how I was discovered. They think it’s a story for publicity, but it’s absolutely true. I was in college and one day I was at the gas station, singing to myself while I filled the car. The attendant [William E Pettaway Jr, writer of Girl You Know It’s True, by Milli Vanilli] comes up to me and tells me he likes my voice and that he’d like to do some demos with me. I thought it was just a line, but I went with it and here I am”

She also revealed being “a classic Libra” and “always trying to find balance”.

“I do have misplaced anger, though. I need to learn to deal with frustration as and when it happens, not to let it all build up. But it’s good to know your flaws. I don’t trust people who don’t think there’s anything about themselves to work on. We’re all works in progress.”

Toni Braxton is one of the highest-selling female R&B artists in history. She has won seven Grammy Awards and numerous other accolades such as the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards