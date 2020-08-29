Govt to assist 292 Malawian students in China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has secured funding to assist 292 Malawian students who are in China.

Principal Secretary for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Luckie Sikwese said this in a letter to Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) which had earlier raised concern over the plight of Malawian students.

Sikwese in the letter dated August 28 said the Treasury has provided funds to assist students who are studying or are continuing with their education in China.

“I would like to assure you that Government is doing its utmost to ensure that the financial resources are channeled as soon as possible to all the Malawian students in China through our Embassy in Beijing,” said Sikwese.

He added that it is government’s expectation that the re-opening of airports in Malawi from 1st September, 2020 will facilitate the returning of Malawian students who have completed their studies in other countries.

Following the Coronavirus pandemic, there have been reports of Malawian students stranded in other countries due to lockdown measures aimed at preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Between January and March, Government provided funds for 56 Malawian students stranded in Wuhan, which was the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic in China.

Other Malawian students in Asia, Europe and Africa were also provided with funds to cushion them from Coronavirus lockdown measures.