Activists want Police to stop consecutive arrests

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) says the Attorney General should advise the Malawi Police to consolidate all cases against an individual suspect and to stop consecutive arrests.

The organisation’s executive director Sylvester Namiwa has said this in a letter dated August 28 and addressed to AG Chikosa Silungwe.

Namiwa mentioned former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale who has been arrested four times and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councilor Jomo Osman who has been arrested three times.

While admitting that it is not unlawful to arrest a person several times, Namiwa said it infringes on the suspect’s human rights and it could amount to psychological torture.

“Such tendencies which are being displayed by the law enforcement agencies are giving an impression of political persecution and they are reflecting very badly on the Tonse Alliance administration for which you, sir, are its chief legal adviser,” said Namiwa.

He added that the consecutive arrests could bring fear in the hearts and Malawi could drift into a police state.

Namiwa then urged the Attorney General to advise the Police to consolidate all charges for any suspect to avoid attracting unnecessary fear and panic.

“The consolidation of charges has been done in the past where suspects were brought to court with multiple offences and they were charged consecutively,” said Namiwa.