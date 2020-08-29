Coronavirus cases in Malawi hit 5,523

Malawi has recorded a total of 5,523 Coronavirus cases, 3,143 recoveries and 173 deaths.

Chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce Dr. John Phuka on Friday announced 27 new Coronavirus cases, 22 new recoveries and one death. Phuka said the victim is a 59-year-old man from Lilongwe.

Out of the new cases, 21 are locally transmitted and they include 17 from Lilongwe and four from Blantyre.

The other six are imported infections and were identified during a screening of 252 returnees who arrived through Mwanza border.

Out of the Coronavirus cases recorded in Malawi, 1,104 are imported infections while 4,419 are locally transmitted infections. Malawi has conducted 44,219 Coronavirus tests in 45 testing centres across the country.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people in the country to call 54747 or 929 if experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breathing and loss of taste.

He said this will help health workers identify the disease at an early stage and provide appropriate medical care.