Chalamanda in need of financial assistance

Veteran singer Giddes Chalamanda is appealing to well-wishers to rescue him from the jaws of poverty.

The 90-year-old iconic musician shared his pathetic financial situation with MIJ Radio on Monday. He said, he is living a hard knock life.

“When it rains it means all my clothes get soaked as the house leaks. This is a very bad situation for me and I am therefore seeking assistance for my house, a project which requires about K3 million,” he said.

Just last month, the Napolo hitmaker was reported to have been shot in the arm with K2 million by FDH Bank, a move that was influenced by the financial institution’s brand ambassador musician Patience Namadingo.

Namadingo collaborated with the legendary artist in his reggae mashups project last month. After the project it was all over the news that the Chalamanda was K2 million richer courtesy of the bank.

When asked on the matter, Giddes reserved his comment on the matter.