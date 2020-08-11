DPP’s Jomo questioned over Mayaya’s assault

Police in Blantyre have interrogated Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Bangwe Jomo Osman over the assault of activist Billy Mayaya.

Police spokesperson for the South Ramsy Mushani has confirmed that Osman was interrogated in connection to the case.

Mayaya, a member of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) member Billy Mayaya, was assaulted during clashes between protesters and DPP supporters in Blantyre last year.

The protesters were demonstrating to demand the removal of the then Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah over her handling of the now nullified 2019 elections.

The two groups pelted stones at each other and some protesters run to a Malawi Defence Force camp to seek refuge while others fled to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital premises.

Mayaya who was leading the demonstrators suffered cuts to the head and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. He later wrote on social media that he was “attacked with stones and an iron bar.”

The DPP was a ruling party at the time but it is now in opposition after its leader, former Malawi president Peter Mutharika, lost the 23 June Fresh Presidential Elections.

Since Mutharika’s loss, Osman has been arrested on two occasions. He was first arrested for theft and malicious damage before being arrested again for the assault of a Malawi Congress Party supporter.