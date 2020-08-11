Retirees recalled to reform public service – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has defended his administration’s decision to recall retirees into the public service, saying they have been engaged to implement reforms.

Chakwera made the remarks in an interview with Zodiak Television on Sunday.

Last week, the Chakwera administration appointed new Principal Secretaries some of whom recalled from retirement.

Young members of the Tonse Alliance expressed frustration over the appointments and accused Chakwera of forgetting the promise to empower the youth and create jobs.

But Chakwera has said those recalled from retirement are experts in their respective fields, have experience and were being overlooked during the previous administration.

“The people who have been recalled have critical skills. We want them to help us reform the civil service so that we should build a new Malawi,”

He added that that some of them retired because they did not want to be involved in corrupt acts and some retired after their reaching the retirement. Chakwera, however, said those recalled will work for a short period.

Retirees who have been recalled include Mr. Chilabade (retired) who is now Principal Secretary for Human Resource Management and Development as well as Mr Sandram Maweru who is Principal Secretary for Irrigation.

Chakwera in June also recalled Zangazanga Chikhosi and appointed him Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet.