Man jailed for killing Grysbok

A court in Rumphi on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to two and half years for killing a protected Grysbok.

The Man has been identified as William Kasalu.

The state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Paul Phiri told the court that Kasalu committed the offences on July 28, 2020 at Vwaza Marsh Game Reserve.

He further said that on the stated date, three wildlife officers were on patrols and saw fire inside the Game.

They then saw three men running away but the officers managed to arrest one of them. On his arrest, Kasalu was found with muzzle loader, meat of Grysbok and matches.

He was taken to Rumphi police where he was charged on five counts namely: entering into a Wildlife Reserve without permit contrary to Section 108 of National Parks and Wildlife Act, conveying weapon into protected area contrary to Section 33(1) as read with Section 108 of National Parks and Wildlife Act, conveying poison in the protected area contrary to Section 33(7) of National Parks and Wildlife Act, killing of protected species (Grysbok) in a protected area contrary to Section 35 of National Parks and Wildlife Act, and setting fire in protected area contrary to Section 38(b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

In court, Kasalu pleaded guilty to all counts. State prosecutor Phiri in his submission asked the court to give meaningful sentence to the offender, saying such offences are rising in the area despite being felonious.

First Grade Magistrate Radson Gamaliel then sentenced him to 9 months for entering, 15 months for conveying weapon, 12 months for conveying poison, 30 months for killing the Grysbok and 12 months for setting fire. The sentences will run concurrently.

William Kasalu comes from Sitima Village in the area of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.