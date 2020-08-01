Ministry of Lands officials involved in illegal land sales – Minister

Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa says there is a need to clean up the ministry and dismantle corruption syndicates involved in dubious sale of land.

Msukwa said this during a meeting with Vice President Saulos Chilima on the required reforms in the Ministry.

According to Chilima, Msukwa admitted that there are ministry officials who are involved in illegal sale of land.

“From the onset the minister was candid to state that the ministry requires cleaning up and dismantling of corruption syndicates involving the dubious sale of land that has been going on for too long. I assured the Hon. Minister of my support and that we will clean the ministry,” said Chilima.

The Vice President noted that the ministry is taking a number of reforms that aim at reviewing land related laws to enable the ministry serve Malawians better through legislation that is modern and empowers the citizenry in as far as land issues are concerned.

According to Chilima, the legislation will among others ensure that Malawians in diaspora are also able to apply for land online.

“In future, we should be able to designate land to be applied by only the Diasporas. Although they are not in Malawi physically but they are Malawians too and must not be discriminated in any form,” he said.

During the meeting, Chilima encouraged the ministry to move with speed on the management of land records and information which needs to be improved and migrate from manual to digital management.

The Vice President and the minister also agreed a roadmap on a number of reform proposals to be discussed and reviewed in order to serve Malawians better.