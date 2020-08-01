Mzuzu Council to remove street vendors on Monday

Mzuzu City Council has said it will remove all vendors plying their businesses in undesignated places on Monday

In a statement on Friday, the council said it will conduct operations to remove illegal vendors on Monday.

The move comes after a meeting between the council and leaders of markets in Mzuzu where participants discussed possible interventions that would help deal with those selling their merchandise in undesignated market spaces.

“It was a fruitful meeting which saw the vendors committing their total support towards efforts aimed at promoting responsible trading in the City.

“The move is among the interventions of ensuring a safe and conducive business environment in the city as per Malawi Local Government Act and the council’s Bylaws. The council further wishes to advise those who have benches in the designated market but prefer to sell their merchandise in illegal spaces to swiftly move to their benches with immediate effect from Monday the 3rd of August 2020,” reads part of the council’s statement.

The council has previously removed vendors from the streets but vendors usually return in the street and in undesignated places days after being removed.