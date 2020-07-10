Youth organization announces demos over Chakwera’s cabinet

As stakeholders continue reacting to the newly appointed 31 member cabinet, a youth organization, Youth For Change (YFC) Association has announced date for mass demonstrations over selection of members of the cabinet.

On Wednesday evening the Malawi president, Dr Lazarus Chakwera appointed a 31 member cabinet of which other notable people included; MCP’s Sidik Mia, UTM’s Michael Usi and legend journalist Gospel Kazako of Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

Chakwera has also included Roy Kachale who is a son to former head of state Dr Joyce Banda, the former human rights fighter commander in chief Timothy Mtambo and Mia’s wife Abida a development which has raised condemnation.

Reacting to the appointments, Chairperson for YFC Association Costantinho Gerald has as well blamed Dr Chakwera for including several family members, saying the criteria is similar to the one used by the DPP government which he said was characterized by appeasement policy.

Gerald said it would be very difficult for the appointees to deliver claiming the entire cabinet is just a reward for the people’s contribution towards Chakwera’s victory.

The Chairperson then said that they are organizing mass protest slated for next week on July 13 aimed at forcing Dr Chakwera to rescind his decision and remove some family members from the cabinet list.

“I am sure that most of these ministers has been appointed as a compensation for dedication and expenses during campaign period, government resources will be misused and more money will be stolen.

“We all know that these people have spent a lot of money during campaign so giving them a ministerial position is a very serious mistake,” said Gerald.

He further indicated that they will make sure that all COVID-19 preventive measures are observed by demonstrators as this is coming amid the raise in number of confirmed cases.