Masks a must in Government offices

The Government says clients seeking services in government offices across the country must wear face masks.

Secretary to the Government Zangazanga Chikhosi said this in a statement today.

According to Chikhosi, the mandatory use of face masks has been imposed to protect government officers from the Coronavirus.

“As one way of preventing the spread of Coronavirus, all clients are requested to wear face masks with immediate effect, and failure to do so, the clients will not be served,” he said.

He added that the masks must cover the mouth and nose completely and should not be lowered when speaking, coughing or sneezing.

Zangazanga further said that people with flu like symptoms should not visit government offices.

Malawi has recorded 1942 cases, including 25 deaths and 369 recoveries. Out of the total cases, 711 are imported while 1158 are locally transmitted.