TNM rocking on Twitter

Mobile telecommunications giant Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) has taken an appetising fashion in engaging with tweeps on Twitter Malawi.

The telecommunication company is socialising with its customers through amusing posts. Meanwhile, a post by award winning musician Tay Grin which was shared by TNM is trending on Twitter.

The posts has to do with Grin’s personal life regarding his daughter and her mother.

“Mila akuti akufuna baby brother (Mila says she wants a baby brother)” reads the mother’s post

“My daughter says she wants a baby brother. I asked where should we get him. Amvekele yo go get him,” said Tay in response

According to TNM, the two posts and meanings therein are a true representation of sharing daa bundles.

The post has sent the company’s followers into uncontrollable laughter and praises for their Page’s admin.

“@Che_Makunganya

you deserve Oscars Award admin.”

“@tontho_lucy

Bundle of joy”

“@Captain_Travie

this admin deserves a pay rise”