Coronavirus cases in Malawi pass 2000

As Coronavirus cases in Malawi have passed 2,000, the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has announced a ban on weddings, parties, religious gatherings and other public meetings with immediate effect.

The development comes after Malawi recorded 83 new cases, taking the total number of registered cases to 2,069.

According to the statement released by the committee which has been signed by Chairperson Dr. John Phuka, the new measures have been put in place to try to minimize the spread of the virus.

According to the statement, Government has suspended the regulation of mobile markets and it has also banned street vending in all trading centres to avoid overcrowding of places.

Furthermore, Government will conduct massive cleanup campaign every week whereby market places will be fumigated.

According to the committee, all the drinking and entertainment places will only open from 14:00 hours to 19:00 hours for the purpose of buying only, with people now being advised to be drinking at their respective homes.

The committee says this suspension extend to all hospitality facilities.

The taskforce has also suspended weddings, engagement ceremonies, bridal showers, send offs and all gatherings of public and social nature.

On religious gatherings, the taskforce has suspended all mass religious gatherings apart from those that will be adhering to the usage of masks for everyone attending prayers and suspending of prayers and other religious activities in confined spaces.

The committee has advised religious groups to increase number of services if they are to continue meeting amidst the pandemic.

The committee has also advised people to observe Covid-19 sanitary and health measures. Out of the recorded cases, 1,659 are active while 379 have recovered.