Coronavirus: Malawi records four new deaths

Malawi has recorded 44 new Coronavirus cases and four new deaths, and now the total number of deaths has jumped to 29.

Co-chairperson of the Taskforce on Coronavirus said on Thursday that two of the victims are from Blantyre while the other two are from Lilongwe.

Out of the 44 new Coronavirus cases, 37 are contacts of confirmed cases while seven are imported. Out of the locally transmitted cases, eight are healthcare workers (six from Mzuzu and one each from Mchinji and Nsanje.

Seventeen of the cases were recorded in Blantyre, three in Zomba and one each in Chitipa, Karonga, Kasungu, Mulanje and Mwanza.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 1,986 Coronavirus cases of which 717 are imported while 1196 are locally transmitted.

There have been 369 recoveries and 29 deaths. Malawi has so far conducted 18, 814 Coronavirus tests in 39 testing centres.