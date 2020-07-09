HRDC to meet Chakwera over new cabinet

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will meet President Lazarus Chakwera this afternoon to express Malawians’ concerns over the new cabinet.

Gift Trapence who is the chairperson of the grouping said this at a press briefing on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Trapence said concerns that they have received from Malawians after the appointment of the new cabinet include the appointment of people from the same family and region which he said is nepotism.

“Our meeting with the president is a way of assuring Malawians that we are working according to their expectations, we haven’t made conclusions on the matter because by the end of the day we believe in rule of law and human rights,” he said.

Trapence went on to say that this is not first time for the group to meet the president and he already encouraged them to be advising him on issues regarding welfare of Malawians.

He said they believe that the meeting will be fruitful and that President Chakwera will listen and act on the issue for the betterment of the country.

Trapence added that the HRDC is committed to end corruption, nepotism and violation of human rights and that it will never change its position. He then promised to give feedback to Malawians after the meeting.

Chakwera released his cabinet on Wednesday night and the list has disappointed many Malawians.

The Malawi leader has handed ministerial posts to Ken Kandodo and his sister Khumbize Kandodo. Malawi Congress Party vice president Sidik Mia is Minister of Transport with his wife also appointed deputy minister while Halima Daudi, a relation to the Mias, is also a deputy minister.