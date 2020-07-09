Kainja appointed new Inspector General of Malawi Police

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Dr George Kainja as the new Inspector General (IG) of Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Chakwera appointed Kainja on Wednesday. He also appointed Demister Chigwenembe as Deputy Police IG.

Kainja has replaced Duncan Mwapasa who was holding the office of IG in an acting capacity.

The new Police IG was Commissioner of Police Responsible for Research before his promotion. A few weeks ago, the President Peter Mutharika administration attempted to redeploy Kainja to the Malawi Embassy in Zimbabwe to serve as Deputy High Commissioner but Kainja obtained an injunction against the move.

Kainja holds of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Chancellor College and a Doctorate of Philosophy.

In the MPS, he has also previously served as Commissioner for Southern and Central Regions.