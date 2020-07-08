Coronavirus: Ngumuya tests positive

Politician Allan Ngumuya has tested positive for Coronavirus and has been has been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Ngumuya who is former Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Constituency has confirmed the results of his test to the local media.

He who is also a Gospel Musician has since urged people in the country to stay safe because Coronavirus is real.

In Malawi, 1,877 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded. There have been 345 recoveries and 24 deaths.

Malawi held presidential elections on June 23 and over 50 percent of the Coronavirus cases have been recorded during the past three weeks.

There has also been a rise in local transmissions as compared to imported cases.