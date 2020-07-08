Mkaka says people using his name to swindle organisations

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka says scammers are using his name to steal from various organisations in the country.

Mkaka wrote this on his Facebook page saying he will deal with the people doing this.

“I am shocked to learn that some people are impersonating me and calling organisations demanding things in my name.

“I have been given one of the numbers being used which I will be handing over to the police. I will call no organisation to demand anything. I am here in service to people and not to abuse my position. Be warned that the long arm of the law will catch up with you,” wrote Mkaka.

Over the past two days, social media was awash with reports that some top Tonse Alliance members were going around Chinese and Indian owned companies demanding things so that the company owners should be favoured by the new administration.

MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera was elected president of Malawi last month. The new Malawi leader on Monday mentioned corruption as a rubble that has to be cleared.