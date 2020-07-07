COVID-19 hits Parliament

A Member of Parliament has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara and her deputies yesterday.

“The Honourable Member is being assisted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital while his close relations have been quarantined,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, Parliament has urged all legislators, Staff and their close family relations to go for voluntary testing.

According to the statement, the Business Committee of the House has since held a meeting with Dr. John Phuka, Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to look at measures of addressing the situation.

“Parliament further wishes to remind Members of Parliament, and Staff to adhere to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 preventive measures and the measures that the Parliament of Malawi has put in place to curb the further spread of the Coronavirus pandemic,” reads part of the statement.

In another statement, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament has announced the death of Mr Henry Njolomole who until his death was Deputy Clerk of Parliament responsible for Parliamentary Services.

Njolomole died on Monday, 6th July, 2020 at Masm Area 12 Clinic.

“According to hospital records the cause of death is not related to COVID-19,” the office of the Clerk said.

Burial of the late Njolomole is expected to be held on Wednesday in Mchinji District.