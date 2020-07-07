Govt says no date set for school reopening

The Ministry of Health says it is yet to set a date for the reopening of schools in Malawi.

This follows claims by the Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) that the ministry has allowed private schools to reopen on July 13.

In its letter to private school owners, ISAMA president Joseph Patel said the Ministry of Education and the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus have okayed private schools to reopen on July 13 on condition that the schools follow guidelines to protect children from Coronavirus.

However, Principal Secretary for Ministry of Education Justin Saidi said in a statement on Monday that the official date for reopening of schools will be made by Government after a careful analysis of the status of the pandemic.

“All other communication confirming 13th July, 2020 without prior approval from Government should be disregarded forthwith.

“The general public is assured of the determination on the possible date of reopening, the soonest,” said Saidi.

Government closed schools in March when Malawi had zero cases. Currently, Malawi has recorded 1818 cases, including 317 recoveries and 19 deaths.