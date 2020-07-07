Chilima hits at underperforming heads of parastatals

State Vice President Saulos Chilima has said that the tendency of transferring incompetent parastatal bosses from one organisation to another must be reviewed.

Chilima met heads of parastatals at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe earlier today.

According to Malawi’s deputy leader, proven levels of incompetence cannot translate into productive action in a different setting.

“I also noted that most CEOs keep on being transferred from one parastatal to another. This tendency must be looked into. If one is incompetent in one organisation, they cannot become competent by simply moving to another parastatal.”

The Veep who besides heading the ministry of economic planning also serves as the head of public sector reforms, met the concerned authorities to appreciate the impact of efforts being made in the said area at their respective organisations.

Chilima has also revealed that he has requested a Reform Status Report by 17th July. Above all, the deputy leader has also warned that authorities should not live in the past as that has potential of costing them their jobs.

Chilima also made headlines by sending away heads of parastatals that showed up late for the meeting. During the DPP regime when he was acting in a similar capacity, Chilima once sent away chiefs for poor dressing.