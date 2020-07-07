Government withdraws notice sending Chief Justice on leave

Malawi Government has withdrawn a notice to send Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda SC on leave pending retirement.

According to a press release dated 7th July, 2020 and signed by Chief Secretary of Government Zangazanga D Chikhosi, the Chief Justice is not proceeding on leave as was announced earlier.

“Regarding the accumulated leave days of the Honarouble the Chief Justice, it is a matter between the Honarouble the Chief Justice and Judicial Service Commission.

“The Honarouble Chief Justice continues to discharge his duties as the Chief Justice of the Republic of Malawi,” said Chikhosi.

On June 12, the Democratic Progressive Party led Government wrote Andrew Nyirenda SC asking him to go on leave pending his retirement in 2021.

The then Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara claimed that Nyirenda had accumulated over 500 days of leave.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition obtained an injunction against the attempt to fire Nyirenda and the notice was condemned by various quarters across the country.

On June 23, Malawi held Fresh Presidential elections in which DPP’s Peter Mutharika lost to Lazarus Chakwera.

The elections were held following the nullification of the 2019 polls.

Judge Andrew Nyirenda SC was among Supreme Court Judges who upheld the nullification of the 2019 elections.