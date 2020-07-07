Man killed for stealing beans

A 30-year-old man has been murdered by an angry mob in Chikwawa for allegedly stealing fresh beans.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Chikwawa Police Station Sergeant Dickson Matemba identified the victim as Feston Sulupi aged 30.

Matemba said the incident occurred on the night of July 6, 2020 at Kalaundi village.

According to the brother of the victim, on the night in material, Feston went to steal in the gardens belonging to some of the villagers along the Shire River banks. Whilst there, he was caught by the members of the community and he was severely beaten with blunt objects.

“Some well-wishers decided to take him to the hospital but he died on the way,” he said.

The matter was reported to Chikwawa police station and police officers visited the scene in company of clinical officer from Makhwira health centre who conducted postmoterm that revealed that death was due to internal bleeding.

Meanwhile, police have strongly condemned the community members for the act of taking laws into their own hands. The Police have launched enquires into the matter and have warned that all those who were involved in the act will be apprehended.

Feston Sulupi hailed from Kalaundi village under Traditional Authority Makhwira in Chikwawa District.