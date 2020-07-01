Chakwera to consult nominees for cabinet before appointment

President Lazarus Chakwera says he will consult nominees for cabinet before they are appointed, in an apparent bid to avoid a situation where an appointee turns down a ministerial post.

Chakwera said this on Tuesday in his report released after two days of the Tonse Government.

On Monday, Chakwera appointed five cabinet ministers but one of the appointees Modercai Msisha who was appointed Minister of Justice turned down the post on Tuesday.

Following the incident, Chakwera says he will be consulting people before appointing them to the cabinet which will announced soon.

“As per procedure, nominees for cabinet will be consulted before appointment, following which they will still be at liberty to reconsider accepting the extent or form of their involvement in the event that certain exigencies of public office demand a change thereof, with assurance of no remonstration or recrimination on my part,” said Chakwera.

In the Tonse Government update, Chakwera also said he has received reports from various state institutions regarding the status of their operations.

The Malawi leader added that this will inform him the steps which he will soon be taking to ensure that all institutions have the ability to address the anomalies and malpractices within them.

“This is all on top of hosting several dignitaries who have called on me to express their solidarity with our cause to free Malawians from poverty,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader was elected president of Malawi in the June 23 Elections and was sworn in on Sunday. The inauguration ceremony for his presidency is expected to be held on 6 July.