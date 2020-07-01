Nankhumwa hails Mutharika as a tolerant leader

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has hailed former President Peter Mutharika as a tolerant leader who remained calm despite “serious political provocation and personal denigration”.

Nankhumwa made the remarks in Parliament on Tuesday during his first speech as Leader of the Opposition.

Mutharika ruled Malawi from 2014 to June this year when he was booted out of government in the 23 June Fresh Presidential Elections.

On Tuesday, Nankhumwa described Mutharika as a statesman and he acknowledged the outstanding contribution the former president made to the Malawi nation.

Nankhumwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President (South) hailed Mutharika for accepting defeat in the presidential elections.

“Professor Mutharika stands out as a bastion of diligence and respectable national leader who, despite serious electoral irregularities in the recent election, including intimidation and physical attacks on DPP and UDF monitors, he called on DPP-UDF Alliance supporters to remain calm and peaceful and to accept MEC declaration of the final winner,” he said.

The leader of opposition then advised DPP supporters to accept the outcome of the 2020 elections and move on.

“Malawi is a democratic country where the will of the people must be allowed to reign. Malawians have thus spoken through the fresh presidential election and it is important that their will is respected,” he said.