Government increases Presidential Cup sponsorship

Malawi Government has increased sponsorship of the Presidential Cup by from K120 million to K400 million.

The Presidential Initiative for Sports, which was launched in 2009 by the late President Bingu wa Mutharika, is aimed at improving sporting standards by unearthing talent from the grassroots level.

Previously, Super League teams were taking part in the competition but the decision was reversed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) which opted for regional and district teams.

However, nearly ten years after the launch, the sponsorship package remained at K120 million which was shared amongst all the sporting disciplines in the country through the Malawi National Council of Sports.

But speaking during the budget presentation in Parliament on Friday, Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha announced that the sponsorship package has been increased by government.

“Madam Speaker and Honourable Members, the President is committed to improving sporting standards in this country especially at grassroots level. In order to live up to this commitment, this government has increased sponsorship of the Presidential Cup to K400.0 million from K120.0 million. Of this, K200.0 million will be allocated to football, K100.0 million to netball and the balance of K100.0 million to cater for all other sports disciplines in all the districts,” reads part of his statement.

Mwanamvekha further revealed that all the sports activities in the Presidential Initiative for Sports will be administered through the Office of the President and Cabinet.

“Administration of all sports activities under the Presidential Cup Initiative will be done through the Office of the President and Cabinet,” he said.

Previously, football was allocated K60 million from K120 million, with the remaining balance being shared by other sporting disciplines.