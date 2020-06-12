Chakwera vows to develop Northern Region

Tonse Alliance torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera has vowed to develop the Northern Region of Malawi if he is elected president.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a whistle stop rally at Ekwendeni in Mzimba district.

He said it is very sad to see that Northern region is being sidelined in various developmental projects.

Chakwera therefore urged people in the region to come out in large numbers on 23 June 2020 to vote for change in the country.

Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali who is also and Freedom Party president said people in Northern region of Malawi are living as if they refugees in their own country.

He urged people to vote for Tonse Alliance for them to have conducive environment for business and other developments in the country.

Malawians are set to go to fresh presidential election on 23rd June, 2020 after court nullified the 2019 presidential election.