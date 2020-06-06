Movement wants schools to reopen immediately

School Reopen Movement (SRM) on Friday held protests in Mzuzu demanding the Ministry of Education to reopen schools with immediate effect.

The Movement took to the streets of Mzuzu City calling on Government to reconsider its stand on Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the movement, everything is going on as usual hence there is the right to education should also be respected.

Speaking after he delivered the petition at the education office, vice chairperson of the grouping Gift Banda said they are surprised that bars have reopened and political gatherings are taking place but schools are yet to be reopened.

“We are not undermining the measures that Government is putting, even the closure of schools was a very good measure, but we are saying the schools should be reopened,” said Banda.

He warned that if schools are not reopened the demonstrators will mobilise primary and secondary school students to protest on the streets.

Receiving the petition, Education Division Manager for the North Mzondi Moyo said he will send the petition to the ministry of education.

“I handed over to the protesters the press release that the taskforce released few day ago, the ministry already put up the taskforce to plan the re-opening of schools while we are having COVID-19 among us.

“It is coming up with the best way and systems that would ensure that when the schools reopen, the schools should not lead to spread of the coronavirus,” said Moyo.

Students who were demonstrating were drawn from different higher education institutions that includes Mzuni, Chancellor College and Polytechnic.

Government closed schools in March before a case of the coronavirus was recorded. Currently, 409 cases have been registered and there have also been 55 recoveries and four deaths.

Last week, a taskforce set up by the Ministry of Education proposed that schools should reopen on 13 July.