Families say one party victims should not be used as campaign tool

Families of people killed during the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) 31-year rule have demanded compensation from the government and have warned political parties against using the victims’ names for campaign.

The group, known as Returnees and Ex-Detainees Association of Malawi, held a press briefing in Mzuzu on Friday.

In his comment, Vice Chairperson of the group Hassan Sanudi, warned all political parties in the country not to use their late fathers as a tool for campaign.

“We want to warn parties as we are going to have fresh elections, some political party are using our late fathers as a tool for campaign, and this message should also go to MCP Secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka who said former President Dr Bakili Muluzi is involved of the killings, let us tell them to go back to history and find out who killed them and you will see that it is during MCP regime where these people were killed,” said Sanudi.

Chairperson of the group Charles Mwenefumbo said they are ready to work with any leader who will consider their cry for compensation.

According to Mwenefumbo, they have been pushing for the compensation for many years but their concerns have never been addressed by the current and previous governments.

“We want the leader who comes to remain unbiased and compensate us, we are not an enemy since we also vote, but we want the leader who comes to hear our voice.

“We are not de-campaigning any political party but we are trying to give an awareness that we are here and we are present and since 1993 up to now many of our friends passed away,” he said.

Members at the presser were drawn from Mangochi, Kasungu, Chitipa and other districts representing their fellow members.

Among the members there was Aaron Gadama junior from Kasungu representing the late Gadama family. Others who attended were Stenson Sichinga from Chitipa, Rench Ndovi from Karonga and Sheik Hidden from Mangochi.