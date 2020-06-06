Man arrested for trespassing at graveyard

Chitipa police are keeping in custody a 52-year-old man for being found at his stepbrother’s grave at around 9PM.

According to the Police, the suspect has been identified as Manwick Kanyika who works at Chitipa District Hospital as a hospital attendant.

On June 3 at around 9PM hours, Kanyika allegedly trespassed on the grave of his late stepbrother, Chikumbutso Kanyika, who died in a motorcycle accident at Nthalire on June 1 and got buried the following day.

Kanyika was allegedly found tampering with the tomb. A passerby who saw him immediately alerted fellow villagers.

Kanyika escaped before he was hunted and apprehended by angry villagers. The villagers demolished and set his house and property ablaze.

Meanwhile, investigations are in progress on the matter. Police have since charged Kanyika with graveyard trespassing.

The police have also reiterated their call to people to always avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Kanyika comes from Ishalikila Village under Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in the district.