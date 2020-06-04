Nine new recoveries confirmed in Malawi

The Taskforce on Coronavirus on Wednesday confirmed nine new coronavirus recoveries and 11 new cases.

The number of recoveries jumped to 51 from 42 following the confirmation.

Out of the 11 new registered cases announced Wednesday, five are truck drivers identified at Mwanza border.

“Blantyre and Ntcheu have registered two cases each, Mangochi one case and Mzimba South District has reported the first case that is still being investigated to determine the source of infection,” said Taskforce chairperson John Phuka.

With the new cases, Malawi has now recorded 369 cases including 4 deaths. Out of the 369 confirmed cases, 305 are imported infections and 56 are locally transmitted while 8 are still under investigation.

“Active tracing and monitoring of contacts of confirmed COVID-19 casesare ongoing, currently, a total of 703 contacts of COVID-19 cases have been traced out of which 472 have been tested,” said Phuka.

Malawi has so far conducted 5746 COVID-19 tests from 14 laboratories with the capacity to test COVID-19.

Testing of COVID-19 is also being expanded to district hospitals, and so far six hospitals – Mwanza, Neno, Dedza, Mchinji, Chitipa and Karonga District Hospitals – are ready to start testing using this using geneXpert machines.