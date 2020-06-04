Atupele pledges infrastructure development in Chitipa

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential runningmate Atupele Muluzi says the DPP government will transform Chitipa district with numerous developments if the party’s candidate is re-elected in the fresh presidential elections.

Speaking at a rally held in the district on Wednesday, 3rd June, 2020, Muluzi said the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has a number of developments to accomplish before his tenure in office which will see Chitipa to a good standard.

“We have in mind Chitipa Nthalire tarmac road, Chitipa tarmac road connecting to Tanzania, new district hospital and grain silos, so many to mention.

“For all these to happen, we urge you people to unite and vote for this experienced leader, APM for a better Malawi.” Atupele urged.

Atupele extended his appeal to the youth not to be used by politicians in demonstrations which has led to infrastructure destruction, pointing out Karonga District Commissioner’s office as well as Forest office in Chitipa.

Member of Parliament for Chitipa North Constituency, Nickson Masebo, asked people in the district to understand DPP-UDF alliance to avoid divisions saying it will dwindle the future of developments plans in the district.

“Forget about your political affiliation, we are now one under his Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. Let’s escort him again into power come 23rd June, 2020 for prosperous developments,” said Masebo.

Before the rally, Atupele Switched on Malawi Rural Electrification Project (MAREP) phase 8 in the district at Chipwera Trading Center.

The Chitipa District Council thanked government for bringing electricity development to the area saying it will arrest a number of challenges that people from Chipwera were facing before due to lack of electricity