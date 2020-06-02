Taskforce suggests July 13 as date for school reopening

The National Planning Taskforce on the Possible Re-opening of Schools, Colleges and Universities has recommended that schools should be reopened on July 13, 2020.

In a statement released today, chairperson of the Taskforce Professor Lewis Dzimbiri said the Taskforce has recommended to the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus that all schools, Colleges and Universities be re-opened on 13th July, 2020.

However, specific details and conditions for the re-opening will be announced later after the Taskforce has finalized the consultations.

According to Dzimbiri, the consultations to various stakeholders have already started and a Consultation Memorandum has been dispatched to various learning institutions and other sectors for their views on safe opening in their various contexts.

“The Taskforce further wishes to inform the general public and all stakeholders that it is working in a systematic and fact based way to ensure all its decision making is informed by the best of public health data and global best practices that ensure safe re-opening,” he said.

Dzimbiri also said that the reopening of schools is an attempt to ensure a proper balance between the right to education and the right to life.

Malawi closed schools in March when there were no cases of the Coronavirus.

The first cases were confirmed in April and yesterday the number of confirmed cases hit 336. There have been four deaths and four recoveries.