Mutharika has insulted all women – HRDC

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says President Peter Mutharika insulted all women in Malawi when he made derogatory remarks against former President Joyce Banda on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing today, HRDC member Beatrice Mateyu said Mutharika’s attack on Joyce Banda is an insult to all women and can discourage girls and women who want to be leaders in future.

She further asked Mutharika to apologize to all Malawian women as what he has done is violence against women.

On his part, HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence said Mutharika should be stripped of his role as HeforShe ambassador as he does not respect the dignity of women in the country.

“We cannot have a leader who can be at forefront speaking ill of women, being a leader who is an ambassador for HeforShe, we are therefore asking the United Nations to remove him from that position,” said Trapence.

He then asked all political parties to focus on issues during the campaign for the 2020 presidential elections.

On the forthcoming Presidential Elections, HRDC Coordinator, Luke Tembo asked Parliament to set a date for the election instead of delaying it further.