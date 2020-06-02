Chinese Embassy donates medical supplies to CHAM

The Chinese Embassy has donated personal protective equipment to the Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) aimed at protecting health workers from COVID-19.

The handover ceremony for the medical supplies took place at the embassy in Lilongwe on Monday.

Speaking with reporters, CHAM Executive Director Happy Makala thanked the embassy for the donation saying the donation will go a long way in helping health workers working in different facilities to prevent the pandemic.

Makala then appealed to well-wishers to assist the organisation which has 179 health facilities across the country.

“Our health facilities are in remote areas which are hard to reach and accessing personal protective equipment is very hard and difficult so we need more donation so that we can reach out to more health workers,” he explained.

In her remarks, Chief Director in the Ministry of Health responsible for safe motherhood and maternal health, Ethel Kapyepye, said despite the ministry’s efforts in provision of health equipment to protect health workers from COVID-19, the need is high.

On his part, Deputy Ambassador for Chinese Embassy Wang Xiusheng said the Coronavirus is an enemy of mankind as such there is need for more effort by different players including government to join hands in combating the pandemic.

Malawi has so far recorded 336 cases of the coronavirus. There have been four deaths and 42 recoveries.