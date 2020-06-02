MultiChoice launches DStv, GOtv Self-Service Apps

Africa’s leading entertainment providing firm, MultiChoice has launched DStv and GOtv Self-Service Apps.

Confirming the development was Managing Director at MultiChoice Malawi Gus Banda who said with this newly launched app, DStv and GOtv customers now have the power to manage their accounts.

Banda said this milestone means that customers are now able to manage, view their payment history, manage notifications settings, change their subscription package, update contact details and fix decoder errors using their mobile devices.

He further said in line with MultiChoice’s digital transformation agenda, the launch of the MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps in Malawi, will allow customers to enjoy the benefits they deliver through minimal data consumption and ease of use.

“When we set out to develop our core services, we wanted to set up platforms that enriches the lives of our valued customers through an enhanced customer experience.

“We could not have achieved this fantastic milestone without the teams who not only helped build apps that made a positive difference to the lives of the end-user but also the MultiChoice teams who continuously work tirelessly to ensure that our business puts the customer at the heart of everything on every touchpoint where they engage with us,” said Banda.

The Managing Director added that the company is striving to keep on bringing good news and has since promised their customers a continued improved service delivery as more digital innovations are in the offing.

He said all DStv and GOtv customers on any package can download the apps on iOS and Android at no cost and there are two separate apps for each product.