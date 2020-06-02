Malawi leader says he has welfare of youth at heart

President Arthur Peter Mutharika says he will continue giving opportunities to young people in the country since he has has welfare of youth at heart.

Mutharika said this on Monday at Thyolo Boma bus stop during his whistle stop rallies organised by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to Mutharika, his administration will continue to provide opportunities such as access to loans through MEDEF program which has already started.

“The MEDEF program is targeting mostly youths. Additionally, you can still witness that I am empowering youths through Community Technical Colleges which I built almost each and every district.

“Not only that, see my cabinet, approximately 14-15 ministers are young people. For instance, Charles Mchacha, Ben Phiri, among others. This purely shows that I am putting youth at heart,” said Mutharika.

He also promised the continuation of programs such as Malawi Rural Electrification program.

However, Mutharika urged people to keep on praying for him against those who wish him bad luck.

In his remarks, the campaign director for DPP, Dr. Ben Phiri who is also Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central constituency, encouraged people to vote for Mutharika in the fresh presidential elections.