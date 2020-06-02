Mulhakho wa Alhomwe donates soap

A cultural grouping, Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, has donated 600 units of tablet soap to people in Phalombe to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

There are 200 cartons of U-fresh soap and each carton contains 30 tablets of which each constituency out five constituencies that are in the district has received 40 cartons.

Speaking after receiving their portion, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governor for Phalombe East Constituency, Mercy Manolo, commended the leaders of the cultural grouping for the donation saying it will help much the poor.

“Let me thank Mulhakho wa Alhomwe for this, poor people in our communities such as elderly, orphans and among others will be thankful as you know that money is very scarce these days, these tablets will assist on the hygiene of the people in this Covid-19 time,” she said.

On his part, one of the senior members of the cultural grouping, Dennis Namachekecha, said the beneficiaries for the donation will be all those who are disadvantaged regardless of their political affiliation.

“This donation has been given to the people of Phalombe, so with help of our chiefs in all five constituencies these tablets of soap will be donated to the needy regardless of a political party which they support,” said Phalombe North East legislator.

The campaign manager for the governing DPP in the district has since commended the leadership of Mulhakho wa Alhomwe for the donation saying it will help in the containing the spread of the corona virus which has one confirmed case in the district.

Nationwide, the global pandemic has killed four people with 336 confirmed cases as of Monday June