APM launches campaign for re-election in Thyolo

By Temwa Mhone – MEC Stringer

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has asked people in Thyolo to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in the fresh presidential election for sustainable development in the district.

Mutharika who is a presidential candidate for the alliance echoed the call during a whistle stop tour he conducted on Monday at Goliati, Thyolo Boma and Bvumbwe Trading Centre after his visit to Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) meant to appreciate products the students at the institution have developed in response to coronavirus (Covi-19) pandemic.

Speaking to a mammoth gathering at Thyolo Boma to canvass for votes on his candidature, Mutharika said DPP needs undisputed votes in the district on polling day to stay in power.

“We (DPP) won the 2019 Tripartite Elections. Even local and international observers endorsed the elections to have been free, fair and credible. We are going back to the polls because of courts. You have to vote unanimously again for DPP for continued development projects that are alleviating poverty. We will continue to improve road network, provide loans for businesses and connect the district to the national grid,” said Mutharika.

The President, who was last seen in public on May 7 2020 in Blantyre, said he chose Atupele Muluzi of UDF as his running mate to advance needs of youth once re-elected.

“I have a burning desire to improve welfare of youth in the country. Out of 30 cabinet ministers in my government, about 14 are youth. I will continue all programmes on youth socio-economic empowerment,” he said.

Earlier, Thyolo Central Constituency legislator Ben Phiri said people in the district will not allow Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to rule again.

“The fresh presidential election gives us an opportunity to maintain sustainable development and respect of people’s lives, not to elect a crocodile and cruel party (MCP),” he said.

The country is expected to go to the polls again on June 23 2020 following the Supreme Court decision to uphold the Constitutional Court’s ruling that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election.