Muluzi promises free data for school leavers

President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate in the 2020 presidential elections, Atupele Muluzi, says the government will start providing free internet data to school leavers.

Muluzi made the remarks at a United Democratic Front (UDF) and Democratic Progressive (DPP) alliance rally at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

In his speech, Muluzi said this is a digital age and the Mutharika administration wants to improve access to internet among the youth.

“We will be providing free data to all school leavers for several months to allow the school leavers to get established,” said Muluzi.

He added that the DPP-UDF will also improve access to internet in all schools and for all Malawians.

According to Muluzi, the DPP government has already improved internet speed across the country and the government will implement phase two of the program so that Malawi should have the fastest internet in Southern Africa.

“This will boost e-commerce and allow people to venture into businesses that require high speed internet,” said Muluzi.

He added that the DPP-UDF alliance will provide start-up capital for graduates from community college which he said have been constructed in all constituencies across the country.

On food security, Muluzi said the DPP government plans to eradicate hunger within the next five years by promoting agriculture.

“Briefly, there is Shire Valley Irrigation project, Bwanje project and irrigation. The government plans to encourage the use of machines and new technologies in agriculture,” said Muluzi.

He assured supporters that Mutharika will soon announce plans on how the government will improve access to fertilizer.

Muluzi then condemned political violence and urged leaders to avoid dividing Malawians.

He also encouraged people in the country to vote for Mutharika in the 2020 fresh presidential elections on June 23.