FAM mourns Chavula

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has expressed sadness following the loss of National Women’s Football Association Executive Committee member Hellen Chavula.

Chavula died on Friday at Wezi Clinic in Mzuzu after a short illness.

“In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to the family of Chavula our heartfelt condolences. On behalf of the members of the Malawi football community, I hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness. May the Lord comfort you in this trying time,” said Nyamilandu.

National Women’s Football Association Chairperson, who is also FAM Executive Committee member, Suzgo Ngwira described Chavula’s death as a big loss to Women’s Football.

“Hellen was an asset in Women’s football development because she has been there since the inception of the game in the country.

“She was a great woman, friendly, humble and was always there when we needed her help. We have learnt a lot from her over the years and we will miss her,” said Ngwira.

Chavula served as Treasurer for Northern Region Women’s Football Committee before she was elected into the National Women’s Football Committee on 13th April last year.

She will be laid to rest on Monday, 25th May, in Ekwendeni.

Source: Football Association of Malawi